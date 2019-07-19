Date Taken: 07.19.2019 Date Posted: 07.19.2019 12:06 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 58982 Filename: 1907/DOD_107031191.mp3 Length: 00:00:59 Year 2016 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 29

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force Radio News 19 July 2019, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.