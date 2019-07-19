(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.19.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.

    This week in Marine Corps history in 1918,
    Marine Corps Sgt. Louis Cukela, a native of Yugoslavia, received the Medal of Honor for his actions taken on July 18th, 1918, during World War One. When his company met with strong resistance from enemy forces, he crawled out from the flank and made his way toward the German line in the face of heavy fire, disregarding the warnings of his comrades. He then succeeded in getting behind the enemy position and rushed a machine gun emplacement, killing and driving off the crew with his bayonet. Armed with German hand grenades he then bombed out the remaining portion of the strong point, capturing four men and two damaged machine guns. Cukela's unwavering dedication to country and corps earned him a very successful career in the Armed Services. He retired in 1940, and passed away among his brothers in arms on March 19th, 1956, at the Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. He now rests in the Arlington National Cemetery.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 07.19.2019
    Date Posted: 07.22.2019
    Category: Newscasts
