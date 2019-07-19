Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 14 – Enlisted Professional Military Education

On the pod, Senior Airman Francisco Melendez from the Air University public affairs team sits down with Tech. Sgt. Joshua Steward and Senior Master Sgt. Markesha Crawford from the Barnes Center at AU to talk about the Enlisted Professional Military Education Instructor Course, or EPMEIC. Topics include what the course is & how it prepares Airmen to become instructors and get comfortable facilitating and teaching in the classroom, along with the curriculum development process. Additionally, Crawford talks to her role as the superintendent of the team that develops the curriculum across enlisted PME, the continuum of learning & how people grow through education in their life, and more!