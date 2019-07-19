(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 14 – Enlisted Professional Military Education

    UNITED STATES

    07.19.2019

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    On the pod, Senior Airman Francisco Melendez from the Air University public affairs team sits down with Tech. Sgt. Joshua Steward and Senior Master Sgt. Markesha Crawford from the Barnes Center at AU to talk about the Enlisted Professional Military Education Instructor Course, or EPMEIC. Topics include what the course is & how it prepares Airmen to become instructors and get comfortable facilitating and teaching in the classroom, along with the curriculum development process. Additionally, Crawford talks to her role as the superintendent of the team that develops the curriculum across enlisted PME, the continuum of learning & how people grow through education in their life, and more!

    AUDIO INFO

    TAGS

    EPME
    AETC
    Air University
    Enlisted Professional Military Education
    Barnes Center
    Mach-21 Airmen Podcast
    Developing Mach-21 Airmen

