    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.

    The 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, General David H. Berger, officially released his Commandants Planning Guidance. The commandants planning guidance touches on subjects such as force design, war-fighting, education and training, core values, and command and leadership. It provides a path for the Marine Corps to follow in relation to developmental priorities of the Corps which mirrors the goals of the Secretary of Defense's Defense Planning Guidance. This will allow the Marine Corps to push forward with a clear path in mind on how to lead and challenge the Marines as well as the decision making process at the higher level at Headquarters Marine Corps.

    General Berger had this to say about the newly released Commandants Planning Guidance, "I believe in my soul that Marines are different. Our identity is firmly rooted in our warrior ethos. This is the force that will always adapt and over come no matter what the circumstances are. We fight and win in any clime and place."

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more on the Commandants Planning Guidance go to Marines.mil

