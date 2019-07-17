(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: 17 July 2019

    Pacific Pulse: 17 July 2019

    JAPAN

    07.17.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Jessica Valencia 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, Marine Aviation Support Activity 19, a semi-annual exercise kicks off, and Exercise Talisman Sabre continues.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2019
    Date Posted: 07.18.2019 02:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58942
    Filename: 1907/DOD_107025250.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 17 July 2019, by Cpl Jessica Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    Australia
    HADR
    USARPAC
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Philippine Armed Forces
    Exercise Talisman Sabre
    Marine Aviation Support Activity 19
    Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison
    New Zealand Army Senior Enlisted Leader Conference

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT