On this Pacific Pulse, Marine Aviation Support Activity 19, a semi-annual exercise kicks off, and Exercise Talisman Sabre continues.
|07.17.2019
|07.18.2019 02:27
|Newscasts
|58942
|1907/DOD_107025250.mp3
|00:01:00
|JP
|3
|0
|0
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 17 July 2019, by Cpl Jessica Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
