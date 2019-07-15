(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: 15 July 2019

    JAPAN

    07.15.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Jessica Valencia 

    On this Pacific Pulse, Exercise Talisman Sabre displays a live-fire of the M-142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, and Kadena Air Base hosts a change of command ceremony.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 15 July 2019, by Cpl Jessica Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

