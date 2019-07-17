(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.

    Combat Logistics Battalion 4’s chaplain’s office set up and hosted a community relations event to help clean up an AmerAsian school in Okinawa Japan, July 15th. The chaplain’s office set up this event to help the school with summer cleaning and other various chores.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines from Logistics Combat Element ,Marine Rotational Force Darwin recently had the opportunity to test out the Lightweight Water Purification System July 15th, in Darwin, Australia. The unique capabilities of the Logistics Combat Element increase the ability of Marine Rotational Force Darwin to respond to crisis throughout the region.

    On this day in Marine Corps History in 1990,
    200 Marines from Marine Barracks, Subic Bay, Philippines, helped rescue survivors in Cabanatuan after the island was hit by a 7.7 magnitude earthquake where roughly 300 people died.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Nathan Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

