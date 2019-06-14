(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    379AEW/CCC Interview - Command Chief Master Sgt. Williams - Episode 010

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    06.14.2019

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Robert Waggoner 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In the 10th episode we talk with 379th Air Expeditionary Wing's Command Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Williams about the end of his second tour at Al Udeid Air Base and the wrapping up of his 30 year career.

    Qatar
    Al Udeid
    TeamDeid

