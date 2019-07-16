Lab Life - Episode 10: Air Force impacts to Apollo 11

Just in time for the 50th Anniversary of the Lunar Landing, we bring you some Air Force space history from the lab!



In this episode of Lab Life, Air Force Research Laboratory historian Kevin Rusnak helps separate fact from fiction as he explains all of the behind-the-scenes work the Air Force did to help get man on the moon.



To learn more about the Air Force Research Laboratory, visit www.afresearchlab.com or follow us on social media at @AFresearchlab.



