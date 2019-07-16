(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lab Life - Episode 10: Air Force impacts to Apollo 11

    Lab Life - Episode 10: Air Force impacts to Apollo 11

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2019

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Just in time for the 50th Anniversary of the Lunar Landing, we bring you some Air Force space history from the lab!

    In this episode of Lab Life, Air Force Research Laboratory historian Kevin Rusnak helps separate fact from fiction as he explains all of the behind-the-scenes work the Air Force did to help get man on the moon.

    To learn more about the Air Force Research Laboratory, visit www.afresearchlab.com or follow us on social media at @AFresearchlab.

    To leave feedback on this show and offer suggestions for future episodes, email us at lablifepodcast@gmail.com.

