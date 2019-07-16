Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.



The Single Marine Program worked in conjunction with Operation Home Front to host the annual Back-to-School Brigade aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, on July 13th. Volunteers from various units distributed backpacks and other such school supplies to families whose children will soon be going back to school in the fall. Operation Home front's mission is to "build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect."



Also in the Corps,

Marines and civilians from around the country conducted the US Marine Corps Cadet and Junior National Wrestling Championships in Fargo, North Dakota, on July 15th. By partnering specifically with USA Wrestling , the Marine Corps reaches a broad cross-section of high school and college-age wrestlers as well as an ever-growing influence network of coaches, referees, wrestling alumni and parents.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil