    Air Force Radio News 16 July 2019

    Air Force Radio News 16 July 2019

    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This year commemorates the 30th anniversary of the B-2 Spirit’s inaugural test flight on July 17, 1989, from Palmdale to Edwards AFB, California.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2019
    Date Posted: 07.16.2019 10:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58891
    Filename: 1907/DOD_107018074.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 27

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 16 July 2019, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

