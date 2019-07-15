(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Division and Australian Defense Forces, conducted a long range High Mobility Artillery Rocket System raid as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 19 from July 11 through the 15, in Queensland Australia. The purpose of Talisman Sabre 19 is to improve Australian-U.S. combat readiness and joint operational warfare capabilities, while maximizing combined training opportunities and conducting maritime preposition and logistics operations.

    Also in the Corps,
    Status of Forces Agreement personnel and Okinawan residents conducted the 2019 Futenma Bike Race on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, July 14th. The race invites Status of Forces Agreement personnel and the local Okinawan's to come together in the spirit of friendly competition, and build upon the experiences of friendship shared between the Marines and the people of Japan, on and around MCAS Futenma’s airfield.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2019
    Date Posted: 07.15.2019 16:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58877
    Filename: 1907/DOD_107015156.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Nathan Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    DMA
    Defense Media Activity
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    DMAMAMM
    Talisman Sabre 19
    2019 Futenma Bike Race

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT