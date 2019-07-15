Marine Minute

U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Division and Australian Defense Forces, conducted a long range High Mobility Artillery Rocket System raid as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 19 from July 11 through the 15, in Queensland Australia. The purpose of Talisman Sabre 19 is to improve Australian-U.S. combat readiness and joint operational warfare capabilities, while maximizing combined training opportunities and conducting maritime preposition and logistics operations.



Status of Forces Agreement personnel and Okinawan residents conducted the 2019 Futenma Bike Race on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, July 14th. The race invites Status of Forces Agreement personnel and the local Okinawan's to come together in the spirit of friendly competition, and build upon the experiences of friendship shared between the Marines and the people of Japan, on and around MCAS Futenma’s airfield.



