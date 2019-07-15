(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 15 July 2019

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    The Department of Defense delayed an issued change in policy regarding service members transferring their Post-9/11 GI Bill educational benefits. Implementation has been delayed until January 12, 2020, giving long-serving members more time to transfer their education benefits to spouses or dependents.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2019
    Date Posted: 07.15.2019 13:59
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 15 July 2019, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

