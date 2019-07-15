The Department of Defense delayed an issued change in policy regarding service members transferring their Post-9/11 GI Bill educational benefits. Implementation has been delayed until January 12, 2020, giving long-serving members more time to transfer their education benefits to spouses or dependents.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2019 13:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58871
|Filename:
|1907/DOD_107014718.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|13
This work, Air Force Radio News 15 July 2019, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT