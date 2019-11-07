Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.



Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Waldron and Sgt. Maj. Durham of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, Okinawa Japan, visited and presented a plaque to the Japanese Coast Guard on July 10th, as a token of appreciation for their swift and valiant response which resulted in saving a Marine's life. Four Marines belonging to Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 1, were recently swept away from shore by a strong ocean current while swimming at Mermaids Grotto, a popular Okinawan swimming spot. One could not swim back to shore. The Japanese Coast Guard was notified of the incident and responded immediately.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1798,

"An Act for Establishing and Organizing a Marine Corps" was established. President John Adams signed and approved this law, officially establishing a new branch. Since then our ability to rapidly respond on short notice to expeditionary crises has made and continues to make the Corps an important tool for the U.S. and allied nations around the world.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil