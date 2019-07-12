(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 12 July 2019

    Air Force Radio News 12 July 2019

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee, chief of Air Force Reserve, approved changes to the Active Guard Reserve, or AGR, program earlier this year which are expected to be implemented Sept. 1.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2019
    Date Posted: 07.11.2019 07:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58840
    Filename: 1907/DOD_107001226.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 42

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 12 July 2019, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Force
    AGR
    Active Guard Reserve program
    AFRN
    Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT