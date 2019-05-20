(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Motivational Monday's 5/20/2019

    Motivational Monday's 5/20/2019

    CAMP WALKER, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    05.20.2019

    Audio by Pfc. Dominique Cox 

    AFN Daegu

    PFC Dominique is chillin' with Chaplain Maj. Carl Brown for Motivational Mondays on the Wake Up Shake Up. He talks about taking a knee and knowing when and how to get back up and keep going.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2019
    Date Posted: 07.11.2019 22:11
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motivational Monday's 5/20/2019, by PFC Dominique Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    radio
    Motivation
    inspiration
    Chaplain
    mondays

