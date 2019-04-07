Date Taken: 07.04.2019 Date Posted: 07.11.2019 04:11 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 58828 Filename: 1907/DOD_107000626.mp3 Length: 00:00:30 Year 2019 Genre Blues Location: CAMP WALKER, 27, KR

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Wake Up Shake Up, by PFC Dominique Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.