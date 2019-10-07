(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Christmas in July Sale

    Christmas in July Sale

    CAMP WALKER, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    07.10.2019

    Audio by Pfc. Dominique Cox 

    AFN Daegu

    The Christmas in July sale happening at the Camp Walker PX

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2019
    Date Posted: 07.11.2019 21:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58824
    Filename: 1907/DOD_107000622.mp3
    Length: 00:00:29
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: CAMP WALKER, 27, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Christmas in July Sale, by PFC Dominique Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AAFES
    sale
    Christmas
    July

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT