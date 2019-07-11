(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 11 July 2019

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Acting Air Force Secretary Matthew Donovan is driving a new "Digital Air Force" initiative emphasizing reforms that take advantage of the strengths of a connected network of weapons, sensors and analytic tools.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 11 July 2019, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Acting Secretary of the Air Force
    AFRN
    Matthew Donovan
    Digital Air Force

