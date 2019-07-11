Today's story: Acting Air Force Secretary Matthew Donovan is driving a new "Digital Air Force" initiative emphasizing reforms that take advantage of the strengths of a connected network of weapons, sensors and analytic tools.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2019 15:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58813
|Filename:
|1907/DOD_106998877.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 11 July 2019, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT