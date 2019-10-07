Marine Minute

Retired U.S. Marine 1st Sgt. John Farritor celebrated his 100th birthday at the Pacifica Senior Living Center in Vista, California, July 9th. As a Cannoner Crewman Farritor not only fought in the battles of Iwo Jima, Guam, Pusan, Inchon Landing and the Chosen Reservoir but he was also a part of the inaugural 55-mile march from Camp Elliott to Camp Pendleton when the installation opened up back in 1942.



On this day in Marine Corps History,

A submarine chaser was turned over to the Corps from the Navy and would come to be the first with an all-Marine Crew July 10th, 1941. A submarine chaser is a small and fast naval vessel that is specifically intended for anti-submarine warfare. Many of the American submarine chasers used in World War I found their way to Allied nations by way of Lend-Lease in World War II. The sub marine chasers ultimately proved to be one of many invaluable assets to the United States throughout both conflicts.



