    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.

    Retired U.S. Marine 1st Sgt. John Farritor celebrated his 100th birthday at the Pacifica Senior Living Center in Vista, California, July 9th. As a Cannoner Crewman Farritor not only fought in the battles of Iwo Jima, Guam, Pusan, Inchon Landing and the Chosen Reservoir but he was also a part of the inaugural 55-mile march from Camp Elliott to Camp Pendleton when the installation opened up back in 1942.

    On this day in Marine Corps History,
    A submarine chaser was turned over to the Corps from the Navy and would come to be the first with an all-Marine Crew July 10th, 1941. A submarine chaser is a small and fast naval vessel that is specifically intended for anti-submarine warfare. Many of the American submarine chasers used in World War I found their way to Allied nations by way of Lend-Lease in World War II. The sub marine chasers ultimately proved to be one of many invaluable assets to the United States throughout both conflicts.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2019
    Date Posted: 07.10.2019 15:59
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Nathan Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

