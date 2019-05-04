(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Kunsan- THE AFTERNOON GOLDEN HOUR on 88.5 The Eagle

    AFN Kunsan- THE AFTERNOON GOLDEN HOUR on 88.5 The Eagle

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.05.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan 

    AFN Kunsan

    This hour SSgt Miquel Jordan interviews three NFL players during their USO tour of the Korean peninsula.

    Guest:

    Cameron Jordan-New Orleans Saints
    Stephen Gostkowski-(Free Agent) New England Patriots Super Bowl Winner
    Chase Daniel-Chicago Bears

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2019
    Date Posted: 07.10.2019 02:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58795
    Filename: 1907/DOD_106996456.mp3
    Length: 00:09:44
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan- THE AFTERNOON GOLDEN HOUR on 88.5 The Eagle, by SSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    NFL
    Kunsan Air Base
    USO
    Pacific Air Force
    National Football League
    USAF
    Kunsan AB
    AFN Kunsan
    American Forces Network-Pacific

