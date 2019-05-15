The 8th Security Forces Squadron defends the base and protects all of its assets. In appreciation for all of their hard work, Kunsan Air Base celebrated Police Week.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2019 02:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58790
|Filename:
|1907/DOD_106995668.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kunsan Air Base Police Week, by SrA Sha Mar Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT