    Kunsan Air Base Police Week

    Kunsan Air Base Police Week

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.15.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Sha Mar Smith 

    AFN Kunsan

    The 8th Security Forces Squadron defends the base and protects all of its assets. In appreciation for all of their hard work, Kunsan Air Base celebrated Police Week.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2019
    Date Posted: 07.10.2019 02:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58790
    Filename: 1907/DOD_106995668.mp3
    Length: 00:01:47
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan Air Base Police Week, by SrA Sha Mar Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Pacific Air Force
    Wolf Pack
    8 Fighter Wing
    8 Security Forces Squadron
    American Forces Network-Kunsan
    American Forces Network-Pacific

