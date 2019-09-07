(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lab Life - Episode 9: Maj. Gen. William Cooley, AFRL Commander

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2019

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    This episode of the Lab Life podcast features Maj. Gen. William "Bill" Cooley, Air Force Research Laboratory commander, who speaks about his career as a technologist and several areas of interest to AFRL, including biology, human genetics, materials science, high energy laser systems, GPS, space vehicles and more. Cooley also speaks about his vision of AFRL as a central hub for the "science and technology ecosystem" and what got him interested in physics when he was a young lieutenant.

    To learn more about our work, visit www.afresearchlab.com. If you have suggestions or inputs for current or future episodes, send us an email at lablifepodcast@gmail.com.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2019
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:44:27
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
