Lab Life - Episode 9: Maj. Gen. William Cooley, AFRL Commander

This episode of the Lab Life podcast features Maj. Gen. William "Bill" Cooley, Air Force Research Laboratory commander, who speaks about his career as a technologist and several areas of interest to AFRL, including biology, human genetics, materials science, high energy laser systems, GPS, space vehicles and more. Cooley also speaks about his vision of AFRL as a central hub for the "science and technology ecosystem" and what got him interested in physics when he was a young lieutenant.



