Sgt. Grant F. Timmerman was posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, for his actions during the Saipain Campaign on July 8th 1944. When the attack was held up by a series of enemy pillboxes and trenches, exposing himself to direct fire, he stood up in the turret of his tank to warn the infantry of the muzzle blast from the 75mm gun he was about to fire, at this moment a grenade came hurling towards the turret, without a moment of hesitation Sgt. Timmerman fearlessly covered the opening with his own body to save the lives of his crew. For this courageous sacrifice his country bestowed upon him its highest military honor.- the Congressional Medal of Honor. The medal was presented to his parents in their home on the first anniversary of his death along with other awards he earned. His body now rest at the 2nd Marine Division Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. Although many of those he saved that day are no longer with us the legacy of this Marines courageous actions lives on.



