    Air Force Radio News 9 July 2019

    Air Force Radio News 9 July 2019

    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Airmen from Edwards Air Force Base, California provided emergency response crews to Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake near Ridgecrest, California, following two earthquakes that rocked the high desert area.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 9 July 2019, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Edwards AFB
    Edwards Air Force Base
    California
    earthquake
    Air Force
    China Lake
    Ridgecrest
    AFRN
    Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake

