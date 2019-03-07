(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Scoped Radio Show - Midday Show 190703-1000

    Scoped Radio Show - Midday Show 190703-1000

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.03.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Matthew Key, Staff Sgt. Thomas Smith and Pvt. Taylor Zacherl

    AFN Humphreys

    Scoped and trimmed 10 o'clock hour broadcast from the AFN Humphreys Midday show radio broadcast. This show discussed Independence Day festivities, donuts and the generational divide when it comes to deciding what to watch on T.V.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scoped Radio Show - Midday Show 190703-1000, by SGT Matthew Key, SSgt Thomas Smith and PV2 Taylor Zacherl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

