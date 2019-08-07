(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.

    Marine Veteran Billy Richards aims to break the ultra-marathon record by completing 42 100 mile races under each race's cutoff time. This weekend Richards completed the 100-mile "Cry Me a River" Trail Run, carrying in his hands a retractable flag pole which proudly bares the national colors. Many runners ,who have been a part of the 20 races Richards ran just this year, have said that when they thought about quitting Richards flag gave them the strength to dig deep and keep on moving.

    This week in Marine Corps History in 1941,
    The 1st Marine Aircraft Wing was activated at Quantico, Virginia. Within a year of activation, the Wing would participate in the Marine Corps offensive at Guadalcanal. That bitter campaign would be the first in a series of legendary battles in which the Wing would add luster to its reputation. The 1st MAW would earn five Presidential Unit Citations for gallantry in campaigns spanning World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Nathan Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

