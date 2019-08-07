(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 13 – Lt. Gen. Steve Kwast, commander of AETC

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2019

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    On the pod, Air Education and Training Command public affairs sits down with the commander, Lt. Gen. Steve Kwast, talking through the last two years and what has stuck out to him about the recruit, train, and educate enterprise. Topics include how the command has executed its strategic goals, including flipping the headquaerters organizational structure; breaking long-held, industrial-aged paradigms; innovation; and the general's battle cry to the Airmen of AETC as he prepares to hand the guidon to Lt. Gen. Brad Webb July 26, 2019.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 13 – Lt. Gen. Steve Kwast, commander of AETC, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AETC commander
    Lt. Gen. Steve Kwast
    Mach-21 Airmen podcast

