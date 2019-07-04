On this Pacific Pulse, U.S. Forces Japan commander wishes everyone a safe and happy Independence Day, and USS John S. McCain conducts 25th Commissioning Anniversary Ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2019 03:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58741
|Filename:
|1907/DOD_106990324.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 04 July 2019, by Cpl Jessica Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT