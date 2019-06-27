Date Taken: 06.27.2019 Date Posted: 07.08.2019 03:19 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 58738 Filename: 1907/DOD_106990309.mp3 Length: 00:01:00 Location: JP

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pacific Pulse: 27 June 2019, by Cpl Jessica Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.