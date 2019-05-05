(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    QKLPB0502

    QKLPB0502

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Luc Boatman 

    AFN Okinawa

    AFN Okinawa's radio spot for The Food truck Fair on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, JA.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2019
    Date Posted: 07.08.2019 00:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58695
    Filename: 1907/DOD_106990101.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QKLPB0502, by LCpl Luc Boatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN
    food
    AirForce
    USMC
    Navy
    Army
    AFN Okinawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT