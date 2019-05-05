Date Taken: 05.05.2019 Date Posted: 07.08.2019 00:36 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 58695 Filename: 1907/DOD_106990101.mp3 Length: 00:00:30 Year 2019 Genre Blues Location: OKINAWA, JP

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, QKLPB0502, by LCpl Luc Boatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.