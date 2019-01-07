This is the 0800 hour of the Morning Launch on Wave 89 for July 1, 2019.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2019 23:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58690
|Filename:
|1907/DOD_106990084.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:09
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wave 89 Morning Launch July 1, by PO2 Michael Eckelbecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT