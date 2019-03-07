Marine Minute

I'm Sgt. Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



The Marine Corps prides itself on not just making Marines but outstanding citizens. The Corps offers the next generations in the United States an opportunity to build their character and leadership skills at the Marine Corps Summer Leadership and Character Development academy. SLCDA focuses on making them determined, hardworking and an outstanding member in their community. Marines if you know someone that would benefit from this event let them know it's held at Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA from July 15 to the 20th, and to find out more go to https://slcda.marines.com/.



Also in the news,

The fourth of July is this week, and the celebrations will commence! Let's take a moment to remember those that worked hard and fought hard to defend their rights against the British in 1776. This week marks the beginning of our history here in the United States when the original thirteen colonies were officially free from Britain. During this joyful event, remember to stay hydrated.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.