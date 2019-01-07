ScreenPlay ep. 43: Movie Oscar Snubs

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Monday, July 1, 2019. Hosts Army SSG Stephen Dornbos and Army MSG Erick Ritterby discuss impactful movies that should have won Motion Picture Academy Awards for best picture but were instead left out in the cold to less memorable movies.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.