For the first time ever the 'Booze it or Lose it" event, code-named Operation Firecracker, was hosted at Marine Corps Air Station New River in North Carolina, July 1st. Operation Firecracker is comprised of speakers from the air station and local law enforcement. The director of the Governor's Highway Safety Program, Mark Ezzell, spoke at the event, to inform and educate service members at the event on the necessary safety precautions they should take when under the influence. During the event, they spoke on safety options and provided life like scenarios for Marines to experience simulated drunk driving and the dangers involved. Discouraging drunk driving was the main goal of the event, and gave service members in attendance alternatives to driving when impaired such as: getting a ride, commercial transportation, or ride sharing. All in all, Marines remember to stay safe and make smart decisions when drinking is involved.



