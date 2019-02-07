(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    International Senior Enlisted Seminar

    International Senior Enlisted Seminar

    GERMANY

    07.02.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Craig Jensen 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    U.S. European Command’s International Senior Enlisted Seminar is an annual event hosted by EUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader, Fleet Master Chief Chris Addington that brings together senior enlisted advisers from around the European theater and World to continue building partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Craig Jensen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2019
    Date Posted: 07.03.2019 10:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58648
    Filename: 1907/DOD_106979101.mp3
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Senior Enlisted Seminar, by SGT Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    AFN Europe
    International Senior Enlisted Seminar
    Europe Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT