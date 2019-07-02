On this Pacific Pulse, President of the United States Donald J. Trump speaks to troops in the Republic of Korea and Exercise Khaan Quest 2019 comes to a close.
This work, Pacific Pulse: 02 July 2019, by Cpl Jessica Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
