    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Sgt. Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    DoD Warrior Games 2019 officially wrapped up June 30th in Tampa, Florida. Service members and veterans from all over the world came together to participate in a variety of tests of strength, speed and accuracy. With this exposure of adaptive sports, veterans and military service members going through recovery, rehabilitation, illness or dealing with an injury get to work out, compete, and meet new people working towards the same goal they are, to win gold.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1920,
    The famous Lieutenant General John Lejeune was appointed Major General Commandant of the Marine Corps. During his time in the Corps, he traveled extensively over the United States, Cuba, Panama, Philippines, Mexico, Germany, and France. He served as Commander at multiple units throughout his time in, and led the initial occupation of Germany during World War I. With almost 40 years of service, Lejeune has amassed numerous awards including both the Army and Navy Distinguished Service Medals.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

