    AFN Europe News - US, UK Conduct Mine Countermeasures Training in the Arabian Gulf

    BAHRAIN

    06.26.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tristan Collop 

    AFN Bahrain

    A portion of this audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain, script below. This news product was submitted to AFN Europe for inclusion with their hourly radio broadcasts of regional news, with approval from NAVCENT and the UK.

    The original article can be found here: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/328866/us-uk-conduct-mine-countermeasures-training-arabian-gulf

    U.S. AND UNITED KINGDOM NAVAL FORCES CONDUCTED ROUTINE BILATERAL MINE COUNTERMEASURES TRAINING IN THE ARABIAN GULF, JUNE 10-20. THIS RECURRING SERIES OF MARITIME ASSURANCE EXERCISES BRINGS U.S. AND UK MINE COUNTERMEASURES FORCES TOGETHER FOR THE THIRD TIME THIS YEAR. THE WIDE VARIETY OF DRILLS PROVIDED A PLATFORM FOR THE U.S. AND U.K. TO EXCHANGE TECHNIQUES TO ENHANCE EFFECTIVE MARITIME SECURITY PROCEDURES. MC3 TRISTAN COLLOP, AFN EUROPE NEWS.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2019
    Date Posted: 07.01.2019 03:10
    Category: Newscasts
