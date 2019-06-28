Marine Minute

I'm Sgt. Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines with Marine Forces Pacific, along with over 1,600 troops from partnered and allied nations, officially wrapped up the 17th iteration of Exercise Khaan Quest. Khaan Quest 2019 was a large-scale multinational training event and is hosted annually by the Mongolian Armed Forces. The exercise allows participating nations to conduct realistic and joint-operational peacekeeping missions in support of mutual UN interests.



Also in the news,

Marines in Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River recently conducted a destructive weather exercise. The Installations conduct these types of exercises annually to prepare for the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1st to November 30th. The training helps Marines to be better prepared for disasters by being proactive with ready shelters, food, and proper pet care available.



This week in Marine Corps history in 1834,

The United States Congress placed the Marine Corps under the Department of the Navy's jurisdiction.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.