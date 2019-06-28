Date Taken: 06.28.2019 Date Posted: 06.28.2019 10:39 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 58601 Filename: 1906/DOD_106965182.mp3 Length: 00:07:09 Location: TAMPA BAY, FL, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Spc. Austin Harwick, by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.