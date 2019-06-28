(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Spc. Austin Harwick

    Spc. Austin Harwick

    TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2019

    Audio by Adam Reese 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    Spc. Austin Harwick talks to a reporter from the Maquoketa Sentinel-Press about competing in the 2019 Warrior Games

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2019
    Date Posted: 06.28.2019 10:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58601
    Filename: 1906/DOD_106965182.mp3
    Length: 00:07:09
    Location: TAMPA BAY, FL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Austin Harwick, by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Warrior Games
    WG19
    2019 Warrior Games
    Austin Harwick

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT