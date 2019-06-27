Today's story: The U.S. Air Force's Space and Missile Systems Center and its mission partners, NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association recently launched the DOD's Space Test Program-2, or STP-2 mission from the Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2019 12:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58579
|Filename:
|1906/DOD_106959442.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 27 June 2019, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT