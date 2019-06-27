(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 27 June 2019

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: The U.S. Air Force's Space and Missile Systems Center and its mission partners, NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association recently launched the DOD's Space Test Program-2, or STP-2 mission from the Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2019
    Date Posted: 06.27.2019 12:12
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 27 June 2019, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Space and Missile Systems Center
    Air Force Space Command
    AFRN
    SpaceX
    Falcon Heavy
    Space Test Program-2
    STP-2

