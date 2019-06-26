Marine Minute

I'm Sgt. Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Marines, far and wide, listen up. This week marks the 121st birthday of the most decorated and heroic Marine in our history. June 26 is Lewis Burwell Puller's, also known as Chesty Puller, birthday. Puller paved the way for generations of Marines for well over a century. With almost four decades of faithful service, Chesty Puller became the most decorated Marine ever. Lt. Gen. Puller, attended the Virginia Military Institute in 1917, and a year after went and joined the Marine Corps. After that he went on to fight in Haiti, Nicaragua, Guadalcanal, Peleliu, Cape Gloucester, New Britain, Papua New Guinea, and Korea. He earned his first two Navy Crosses from his time in Nicaragua, the third one in Guadalcanal, the fourth one after he took command during the battles in Cape Gloucester, New Britain, Papua New Guinea against the Japanese forces, his last Navy Cross was from the Korean War in December 1950. Lt. Gen. Puller also received a Purple Heart for the battle in Guadalcanal.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.