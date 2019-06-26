(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2019 Warrior Games, Staff Sgt. Melinda Smith - WVRadio

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2019

    Audio by Susanna Marquardt 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    Staff Sgt. Melinda Smith talks to WVRadio in Cumberland, Md. about participating in the 2019 Warrior Games.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2019 Warrior Games, Staff Sgt. Melinda Smith - WVRadio, by Susanna Marquardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maryland
    Cumberland
    WG19
    2019 Warrior Games
    Melinda Smith
    WVRadio

