Marine Minute

I'm Sgt. Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



This week, Marines with 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit participating in Exercise Baltic Operations 2019, also know as BALTOPS 2019, conducted security tactics, company maneuvering techniques, and assault skills towards a mission objective. Currently, the Marines are located in Sweden while they par-take in the training with joint, multinational service members to enhance their skills in an all maritime-focused exercise.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1950,

The communist leader of North Korea, Kim IL Sung, decided after the partition in 1945 that separated North and South Korea, that he wanted the two counties re-unified under his rule. On June 25th, Sung launched a surprise invasion of South Korea. This attack triggered the United Nations to assemble in support of South Korea. The United States rallied together an American-led United Nations coalition and stepped in to help fend off the eight divisions of the North Korean People's Army.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.