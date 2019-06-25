(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 25 June 2019

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Air Force Space Command's space and missile systems Center or SMC, is preparing for Summer of Launch 19 which is the SMC's plan to execute four space missions in the next two months, weather and technical issues permitting.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2019
    Date Posted: 06.25.2019 10:29
