    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Sgt. Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Over the weekend, Marines came together to commemorate two shrines dedicated to the Battle of Okinawa for the annual memorial service June 23, at Hama Park, Okinawa, Japan. At Hama Park, there are two shrines dedicated to the brave military members who sacrificed their lives for their countries. One shrine is for those service members lost during the Battle of Okinawa, and the second shrine is for Col. Kermit H. Shelly. Col. Shelly was the commanding officer of 3rd Force Service Support Regiment. Not only did Col. Shelly fight in the Battle of Okinawa, he helped build schools, houses, and a church, and constructed the island’s water reservoir system that is still in use to this day.

    Also in the news,
    The multinational exercise Khaan Quest 2019 hosted cordon and search training during the exercise June 22, at Five Hills Training Center, in Mongolia. Marines, Soldiers, and the Fijian Army participated in the training to hone their skills, and strengthen joint relationships.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2019
    Date Posted: 06.24.2019
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Battle of Okinawa
    DMAMAMM
    DMAPROD
    Khaan Quest 19

    • LEAVE A COMMENT