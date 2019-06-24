(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 24 June 2019

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: For the first time outside of the U.S. a team of Norwegian and American F-35 Lightning II maintainers worked together on two American F-35s.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2019
    Date Posted: 06.24.2019 13:11
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 24 June 2019, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    multinational
    Air Operations
    Joint Training
    F-35 Lightning II
    Royal Norwegian air force
    AFRN
    European Deterrence Initiative
    421st Expeditionary Squadron
    cross-servicing event
    Orland Air Base

