Date Taken: 06.21.2019 Date Posted: 06.24.2019 07:58 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 58525 Filename: 1906/DOD_106940044.mp3 Length: 00:01:09 Location: FR

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 High-Res. Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Strong and Strategic PAS19 Radio, by SGT Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.