Date Taken: 06.21.2019 Date Posted: 06.21.2019 17:23 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 58516 Filename: 1906/DOD_106937104.mp3 Length: 00:02:10 Year 2019 Genre News Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DoD News Daily - Weekly Recap - June 8, 2019, by PO1 Sean Gallagher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.